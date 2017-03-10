LuLaRoe Helping Lake Monticello Families After House Fires

Some representatives for the clothing company LuLaRoe are helping two Lake Monticello families get back on their feet.

Both families lost their homes to fires in February.

The fires happened on February 21 just hours apart, some local LuLaRoe representatives are raising money by selling clothes.

The first fire broke out on 36 Riverside Drive where the grouts live. When crews arrived the fire was spreading to attic, but they were able to get it under control. Later that same evening, the Elliot family's home was in flames on Patriot Road.

Everyone made it out safely, but the home suffered significant damage.

"I just cant imagine losing everything and going through what the families are going through. So two of my loyal customers are good friends with each of the families," said Karin Anne Ryan, a LuLaRoe representative.

10 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Grout and Elliot families.

They're selling leggings, dresses, tops and skirts.

The pop up shop for Lularoe is behind the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad. If you want to stop by, they will be selling clothes until 7.