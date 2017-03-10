In Depth: Foreign Workers in Central Virginia

An Albemarle County winery thrust into the spotlight for hiring foreign workers due to its ties to the Trump family is not the only business in central Virginia to use a federal program.

The U.S. Department of Labor has again approved Trump Winery's requested to bring in farm workers through the H-2A visa program.

The winery, which is operated by President Donald Trump's son, Eric, had requested 23 foreign workers this year, and came under scrutiny due to the president's talk of American jobs for American workers.

Trump Winery is actually one of at least six wineries in the NBC29 viewing area that has applied for H-2A visas since January 2016.

Business Number of Workers

Requested Dates Barboursville

Vineyards 16 01/10/2016 Crown Orchard 44

48 02/21/2017

02/25/2016 Glass House

Winery 1 01/29/2016 Grace Estate

Winery 6 01/19/2016 Horton

Vineyards 9

9

10 03/01/2017

12/06/2016

03/17/2016 Madison County

Wines LLC 12 11/22/2016 Trump Winery 23

6

19 02/16/2017

12/19/2016

02/18/2016

The federal program requires these employers to make some specific efforts to hire workers locally, before taking this avenue.

"We do advertise locally, and try to get local workers, that's what we would really prefer to have. But to get the trained, reliable, dependable workers that'll be here every day when we need them, the H-2A is the best program at the time being," said Crown Orchard Co-Owner Judy Chiles.

"It's not unskilled labor. It's highly-skilled labor, but it's manual labor," said Mas Labor President Libby Whitely.

Lovingston-based Mas Labor is one of the leading companies that helps employers get set up with these foreign workers. The company says it helps nearly 1,000 employers in 46 states navigate paperwork for nearly 20,000 employees.

"It's hard to find Americans to want to do these jobs," Whitley said.

Mas Labor says about 80 percent of its clients come from Mexico.

"Unfortunately orchard business is not very mechanized. All the trees have to be pruned by hand, thinned by hand and picked by hand," said Chiles.

Experts say there's another issue: the work doesn't last. But it is still work that business owners like Chiles say they can't do without.

"With the fruit industry, it won't wait. When the peaches are ready to pick, they need to be picked and we need to have a reliable labor source," she said.

Experts say a common misconception of the program is that these foreign workers make less than minimum wage, but that's not the case. According to the application, Trump Winery plans to pay its workers a little more than $11 an hour.

Neither Trump Winery nor the other wineries mentioned agreed to an interview for this story.