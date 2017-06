Press Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday 3/9/17 Jacob Bradley Meadows age 19 who is a Greene County resident has been arrested and charged with multiple charges stemming from an Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has charged Mr. Meadows with the following offenses:

18.2-60 Felony Threatening bodily harm over communication device

18.2-374.3 Felony Solicitation of a minor over communication device

18.2-374.1:1 Felony Distribution of Child Pornography

18.2-371 Misdemeanor Attempt to Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor

Mr. Meadows is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit.