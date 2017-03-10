Charlottesville Hosting Mobility Summit on Belmont Bridge Saturday

On Saturday you have a chance to weigh in on the future of a crumbling bridge in Charlottesville.

The city is hosting a Mobility Summit at Spring Pavilion.

It's a chance to learn more about options for replacing the Belmont Bridge.

You can voice your opinion, and ask questions, and the event also includes a walk-through of the bridge.

"It's important to get community feedback on something as important as the Belmont Bridge. The Belmont Bridge is obviously a heavily-used bridge in the city, it's a major route into the city so it's important for people to weigh in on what's important to them with a bridge like this.," said Miriam Dickler, a spokesperson for the city of Charlottesville.

The summit gets started at 9 a.m. and is expected to finish at 1 p.m.