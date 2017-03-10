Junior League Providing Grant for Mobile Home Park Redevelopment

The Junior League of Charlottesville is supporting the redevelopment of Southwood Mobile Home Park with a new grant.
The group is proving a $2,450 grant to Habitat for Humanity to help purchase an interactive computer station and software. That will be available to people who live there.
They are asked to take part in designing the first model village for the community's redevelopment.
Press Release from Habitat for Humanity:
Charlottesville, VA – Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce that we have been selected to receive a $2,450 Community Grant from Junior League of Charlottesville in support of redevelopment at Southwood Mobile Home Park. The funds will be used to purchase an interactive computer station and software to provide a hands-on educational experience for residents during the planning and redevelopment of the Southwood community.
“The opportunity to support Habitat for Humanity's efforts in Southwood, a community Junior League members are connected to through our decade-old mentoring program with the Boys and Girls Club, both energizes and humbles us,” said Siri Russell of Junior League. “We are proud to stand with Habitat as advocates for the well-being and development of our local community.”
As part of Habitat’s Early Adopter’s Program at Southwood, residents will participate in interactive, educational brainstorming sessions to design the first model village for the community’s redevelopment. From this model village design, we will create the master plan for Southwood.
“Community engagement is critical to the long-term success of Southwood, and the Early Adopter model village project facilitates that engagement,” said Ruth Stone, Habitat’s Chief Advancement Officer. “We are thrilled that Junior League is partnering with us to support this redevelopment process.”