AHIP: Hundreds of Charlottesville Families Need Help with Home Repairs

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) says there are more than 300 families in Charlottesville that are in urgent need of home repairs.

People with the program say they want to help, but there is a tight deadline: AHIP's Emergency Repair Program ends on March 15.

AHIP says some of the families it serves are without heat or water in their homes.

Lisa Campbell-Chicas reached out to AHIP to help her family: "So we just need this repair so when the grandchildren take showers they won’t keep saying, ‘eww, stuff falling in the tub.’ And we need heat, because two of the rooms are cold. We have no heating upstairs, and during the winter time they sleep in flannel pajamas all winter and an extra blanket because they say it’s cold," she said.

AHIP was eager to respond to Campbell-Chicas’ call.

"They have a 40-year-old furnace, and there isn't current funds to go ahead and make that repair for them. And it’s working, but it’s on its last leg," said Ravi Respeto with AHIP.

AHIP works closely with the Department of Social Services during the colder months to partially fund heating crisis projects like this.

"They are small in terms of cost - they're usually under $5,000 - but they're enormous in terms of the impact on the family," Respeto said.

Campbell-Chicas’ family is just one of hundreds in Charlottesville that AHIP says urgently need help.

"We have 318 people currently on our wait list right now waiting for emergency repairs, and we have been able to help about 60 families this year so far," said Respeto.

"The main priority is keeping a roof over their head. Trying to get it, but it’s making sure the girls are happy, my dad is happy, myself is happy, the children I care for are happy, and safe, and warm, and loved!" Campbell-Chicas said.

Click here to learn about volunteering with AHIP. Donations to AHIP can be make here.