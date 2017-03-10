CERT Announces New Training for Search and Rescue Techniques

The Louisa County Emergency Response Team has announced a training opportunity for citizens of Louisa County.

A 12 hour program called "Search and Rescue in Community Disasters" will teach participants how to prepare for and survive disaster strikes at home, work, school or anywhere.

They will teach skills such as light debris removal, cribbing techniques, wall breaching, and first aid.

The class is free and open to the public ages 16 and older. Enrollment is limited to 32 people.

The class will be Friday April 7 from 5:00 -9:00 p.m. and Saturday April 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Louisa County Administration Building.

To sign up you can email Louisa Cert coordinator at 540-894-0239 or via email at cert@louisa.org.