Waynesboro Police Warning of "Grandparent Scam"

Press Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department wants citizens to be aware that the “Grandparent Scam” has been occurring in the city. The Police Department has received at least two calls from citizens saying that they were contacted by someone as a part of this scam.

The Grandparent Scam targets senior citizens in a most despicable way, preying upon their affection for their grandchildren. Scammers call potential victims pretending to be one of their grandchildren saying he or she is in serious trouble, a car accident or even in jail. The “grandson” or “granddaughter” tells the victim that he or she needs them to send money to help pay fines, medical bills, attorney’s fees, etc.

The scammer will tell the victim not to contact his or her parents (the victim’s own son or daughter) because it would make them too upset. The scammer may even have an accomplice get on the phone pretending to be a lawyer, police officer, or doctor to enhance the ruse.

Normally, several thousand dollars are requested to be sent in a money order to a jail or hospital.

Victims in the past have reported being convinced by the scammer into believing that they are their grandchild because of how desperate they sound over the phone.

Phone calls from bogus family members is the most believable form of this con, but perpetrators also use email, social media or other forms of communication to swindle victims. Also, perpetrators have notified prospective victims identifying themselves as arresting officers, physicians, attorneys, doctors or other person representing their family member.

