Islamic Center Files Federal Lawsuit Against Culpeper County

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

The Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC) has now filed its own separate, federal lawsuit against Culpeper County alleging discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a similar lawsuit.

Both claim the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors discriminated against the Islamic Center when it denied a sewage permit for a proposed mosque off Rixeyville Road.

According to the lawsuit, ICC first contracted to build a mosque back in January 2016. The 15-20 members have been using a small house as a place to worship since there aren’t any mosques in Culpeper County.

The suit says:

When ICC sought the necessary permits to build a habitable structure, county officials directed ICC to submit a routine pump and haul permit application to remove waste until ICC’s mosque site could connect to local utilities. Since 1995, the county has granted 18 such pump and haul applications (denying only one on grounds that it was a residential application), and has approved every application previously submitted by churches.

The center says the permit was delayed and then denied due to religious discrimination.

Some of the supervisors who voted against the center have told NBC29 that the land is not suitable for safe disposal of sewage.