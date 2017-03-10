Police: Waynesboro Man Arrested After Drunkenly Firing Gun Near School

A Waynesboro man is behind bars after police say he shot a gun near a school.

Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Ray Higginbotham after they say he fired off a couple of rounds near Wenonah Elementary School Thursday, March 9.

Authorities say Higginbotham was extremely intoxicated and was holding a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol when officers arrived at the scene on North Bayard Avenue. He also had a full magazine in his pocket, a bottle of liquor, and three cans of beer.

Officers say they ordered Higginbotham to the ground, which he initially resisted, but eventually complied.

No one was injured during the incident.

Higginbotham is facing a felony charge of discharging a firearm in a public place within 1000 feet of a school, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently at Middle River Regional awaiting a bond hearing.

The Waynesboro Police Department says this is Higginbotham’s third alcohol-related charge in the last 10 months.