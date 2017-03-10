Police: Waynesboro Man Arrested After Drunkenly Firing Gun Near School

Zachary Ray Higginbotham
Pistol found on Zachary Ray Higginbotham WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -
A Waynesboro man is behind bars after police say he shot a gun near a school.
Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Ray Higginbotham after they say he fired off a couple of rounds near Wenonah Elementary School Thursday, March 9.
Authorities say Higginbotham was extremely intoxicated and was holding a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol when officers arrived at the scene on North Bayard Avenue. He also had a full magazine in his pocket, a bottle of liquor, and three cans of beer.
Officers say they ordered Higginbotham to the ground, which he initially resisted, but eventually complied.
No one was injured during the incident.
Higginbotham is facing a felony charge of discharging a firearm in a public place within 1000 feet of a school, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently at Middle River Regional awaiting a bond hearing.
The Waynesboro Police Department says this is Higginbotham’s third alcohol-related charge in the last 10 months.
03/10/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man after he drunkenly fired a gun several times near a city elementary school yesterday afternoon.
Officers quickly apprehended Zachary Ray Higginbotham, 28 years old of Waynesboro, near Wenonah Elementary School, 125 North Bayard Avenue within minutes of the shooting.
No one was injured in the incident and it was not related to the school.
On March 9, 2017 at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Augusta Avenue for a report of a man firing a gun in the air.
Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and located Higginbotham who matched the description given by the 911 caller.
Officers ordered Higginbotham to the ground which he initially resisted, but eventually complied. Higginbotham, who was extremely intoxicated, had a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and another full magazine in his pocket. He also had a bottle of liquor and three cans of beer.
Higginbotham faces two charges: a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place within 1000 feet of a school; and a misdemeanor, carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently at Middle River Regional awaiting a bond hearing.
This is the third alcohol related incident involving Higginbotham in the last ten months in Waynesboro. He was arrested in May 2016 for a drunk driving related traffic crash that injured a Waynesboro woman who was in another vehicle. He was arrested in January 2017 for public intoxication after an altercation on Loudoun Avenue.