UVA Student Creating Art Out of Index Cards

A student at the University of Virginia is turning reaction to the Trump administration into art.

Fourth-year student Destinee Wright said she wanted to find a way to capture the responses she was hearing from seminars and forums following the November election.

Wright grabbed some supplies from her dorm and created the Index Card Project.

The project began with Wright asking people to write their feelings under the Trump administration on an index card.

It grew from classmates and professors, to her business clients, to people she met at the women's march on Washington, D.C.

Wright says responses are organized in categories that include fear, concern about policy, hate speech, and safety.

“I've gotten so many powerful responses from Muslim students who don't feel safe, women who are concerned about their reproductive rights, LGBTQIA plus people who are concerned. You know, black women are worried and fearful, you know black and brown people in general are worried by this hate rhetoric,” Wright said.

She says she hopes that in the end this project will at the very least give people the feeling of solidarity.

Wright is in the process of trying to hold an art exhibit to display the roughly 200 cards to the Charlottesville community.