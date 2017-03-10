CFD: Set Clocks Ahead and Check Smoke Alarms this Weekend

Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:



Charlottesville, VA - The Charlottesville Fire Department reminds you that Sunday, March 12th begins daylight savings time.



Residents should turn their clocks ahead one hour at 2:00 a.m., and change all batteries in their smoke alarms.



Almost 482,000 home structure fires occurred in the U.S. in 2012, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Those fires killed 3,120 people.

Even though 96 percent of people surveyed said that they had a working smoke alarm in their home, no working smoke alarms were present in almost 2/3 of the homes where a fire death occurred in 2012.

Missing or dead batteries are the main reasons smoke alarms do not sound in response to a fire.

After 10 years your smoke alarm has worked over 87,000 hours!

A smoke alarm has a limited life - like any household appliance that works 24-hours a day.

If you don't know exactly how old your smoke alarms are, you should replace them just to be safe.

Most deadly fires in America occur during the night, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The majority (51.6 percent) of victims of home fires die in their sleep.

Your family's chances of surviving a home fire DOUBLE when there are working smoke alarms in the home.

Most smoke alarms are battery operated. Many older alarms use 9-volt batteries. Even if a battery is hardwired in to the home’s electrical system, a battery is usually included as a “back-up” in case of power failure.



Some of the newer smoke alarms use lithium batteries. While lithium batteries usually cost more, they last much longer - as much as five to seven years longer than a 9-volt battery.