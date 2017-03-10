UVa Eliminated From ACC Tournament with 71-58 Defeat Against Notre Dame

The 6-seed Virginia men's basketball team was eliminated from the ACC Tournament quarterfinals with a 71-58 defeat against 3-seed Notre Dame on Thursday night in Brooklyn, NY.

With the loss, the Cavaliers fail to advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013.

UVa's only lead in the game was 2-0 in the opening minute, and the 'Hoos trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half.

Devon Hall and Darius Thompson both scored 12 points to lead Virginia, while Hall also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The Fighting Irish limited senior point guard London Perrantes to three points and two assists in 32 minutes.

Perrantes and freshman Kyle Guy combined to make just 1-of-17 shot attempts.

The Cavaliers hit just 22-of-57 shots (38.6%) as a team, while Notre Dame made 24-of-46 shots from the field against the UVa defense (52.2%).

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Sunday.