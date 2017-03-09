R.E. Lee Boys Basketball Wins VHSL 2A State Championship

Head coach Jarrett Hatcher celebrates the championship with his father, Paul Hatcher

The R.E. Lee boys basketball team beat Amelia County 84-71 to win the VHSL 2A state championship at the Siegel Center in Richmond Thursday night.

The title is the first for the Leemen since 2005, and the 7th in program history.

Jarrett Hatcher won multiple championships as an assistant coach under his father, Paul Hatcher, but this is his first title as a head coach.

R.E. Lee won AA back-to-back championships during its 85 game win streak in 2004 and 2005.

The Leemen were also crowned AA champions in 1967, 1984, and 1990, and they won the II state title in 1931.