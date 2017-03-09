City Councilors Weigh Options on Commercial Assessments

Charlottesville businesses could be paying thousands more in taxes this year even though the tax rate isn't going up.

That's because commercial property assessments increased 30 percent on average, and according to the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce, some up to 60 and 70 percent.

“Well the assessments they're a problem,” City Councilor Bob Fenwick said.

Fenwick understands businesses' concerns about increased real estate assessments, he owns a small business too.

“Mine went up 70 percent. For a small business that's a whack. That's like having your insurance go up 70 percent. Or your materials cost go up 70 percent. That really hurts,” Fenwick said.

Businesses of all sizes across the city are facing massive hikes. In one company's "notice of assessment change", the assessment increased by 66 percent, and the tax bill increased by about $2,000.

“We do need to look at our assessments and I know we're going to have a conversation tonight just about the assessments and figure out if there's another way we can remediate that,” Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said.

Williams Mullen attorney Valerie Long confirms that her law firm is representing about a half dozen business owners who are appealing their assessments to the city.

But Fenwick says not everyone is worried.

“On the other side we have had businesses come in front of council in the public meetings begging us to raise the assessments, and I'm thinking, what's going on here. The reason was, it would make it easier for them to borrow money to improve their business,” Fenwick said.

Any business who thinks their assessments have increased too much can officially appeal, and many are doing so.

At Thursday's budget work session, Mayor Mike Signer proposed lowering the city's real estate property tax rate by 2 percentage points, though it hasn't moved forward.

However the city budget is balanced on a total real estate tax increase of $7 million, so if many appeals are granted, or the tax rate changes, the future of the budget is uncertain.