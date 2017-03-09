'Hoos Ready to Face Heels in ACC Baseball Opener

The Virginia baseball team will play its first ACC game of the season on Friday, as the 8th-ranked Cavaliers go on the road to face #10 North Carolina.

The teams will play one game on Friday and two on Saturday due to expected inclement weather.

UVa is 12-1 this season.

The Wahoos are third in the nation in scoring, averaging 10.2 runs per game.

Virginia has won nine of its last eleven games against the Tar Heels, including a three-game sweep in its last visit to Chapel Hill in 2015.

The Cavaliers have won their first ACC series of the season in each of the last eight years, and they're ready to get started on Friday

Sophomore outfielder Cameron Simmons says, "I like where we are at. I think everyone does. We have a very deep lineup. The pitching staff is very good as well. I think we're going to do great things this year. We're excited to get into ACC play. We're excited for the challenge, and we're ready to get into the thick of the season and see what we can do."

Head coach Brian O'Connor adds, "This is why these players come to play at the University of Virginia, it's to play in what a lot of people consider the best baseball league in this country, and that's the ACC. Our guys are looking forward to that opportunity, starting this weekend."

First pitch in Game One is set for Friday at 3:30 PM in Chapel Hill.