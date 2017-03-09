Quantcast

Theater Hosting Shakespeare Play to Spark Talk on Anti-Semitism

Rabbi Joe Blair at American Shakespeare Center Rabbi Joe Blair at American Shakespeare Center
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

In response to the rise of Anti-Semitic attacks across the nation, a theater in the Shenandoah Valley is answering through a talk about a controversial play.

The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is presenting the “Merchant of Venice.”

The theater's co-founder invited Rabbi Joe Blair from the Temple House of Israel to discuss Shakespeare's play and examine if it endorses anti-Semitism or interrogates it.

Though the play was written more than 400 years ago, Blair says it reflects today's society.

"There is a sense that humanity can have this sense of othering, of bigotry, of negative feelings towards people that not just like them.  And the goal, the purpose, and the need is to step beyond that, to learn to go past that and to recognize the commonality and the humanity in everyone else around you," Blair said.

The “Merchant of Venice” runs through April 8.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

