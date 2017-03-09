Quantcast

Principal: Yancey Elementary Making Progress in Improvements

Posted: Updated:
File Image: Yancey Elementary School File Image: Yancey Elementary School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Yancey Elementary School is making slow progress after the school lost accreditation for failing to meet standards of learning benchmarks.

Principal Craig Dommer presented updates to the Albemarle School Board Thursday night.

He said the multi-age classroom program has improved student test scores.

The school also started having four parent conferences instead of just one, which Dommer said helps parent engagement with their children's studies.

  • Principal: Yancey Elementary Making Progress in ImprovementsMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.