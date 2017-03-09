FSU Eliminates Hokies 74-68 in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Florida State used a 13-0 run in the second half to seize control of the game, and the 7-seed Virginia Tech men's basketball team was eliminated 74-68 by 2-seed FSU in the ACC Quarterfinals in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The Hokies led by as many as eight points in the first half, but the game changed when senior forward Zach LeDay picked up his fourth foul with 9:26 to play in the 2nd half.

The run by the Seminoles turned a 52-50 Virginia Tech lead into an eleven-point deficit.

The Hokies (22-10, 10-8 ACC) couldn't get any closer than five points the remainder of the game.

LeDay had 22 points and nine rebounds for Virginia Tech, while senior guard Seth Allen had 17 points and five assists.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Sunday.