Albe. School Board Discusses Internet Access Throughout County

The Albemarle School Board discussed broadband and internet access in homes and schools around the county at its meeting Thursday night.

The county is installing underground fiber-optic cables for internet access to all public schools so that they will still have access in the event of a Wi-Fi outage.

The 2017 goal is to connect Albemarle High School to Western Albemarle High School.

By 2020, the district hopes to expand both fiber-optic and Wi-Fi internet service to more parts of the county.