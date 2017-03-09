Dawn Staley to be Named U.S. Olympic Head Coach

Staley was voted the National Player of the Year in 1991 and 1992

Dawn Staley has been the head coach at South Carolina since 2008

The Associated Press is reporting that former UVa basketball star Dawn Staley will be the next head coach of the United States Olympic team.

USA Basketball has called a news conference for Friday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina, where Staley is the women's basketball head coach.

Staley was the Player of the Year in 1991 and 1992 at Virginia, and helped lead the Cavaliers to the Final Four three times.

She finished her college career with 2,135 points and holds the NCAA record for career steals with 454.

Staley won a Gold Medal as a player at the Olympics in 1996, 2000 and 2004, and as an assistant coach in 2008 and 2016.

The 46-year-old has been the head coach at South Carolina since 2008, and is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Staley replaces current UConn coach Geno Auriemma as the head coach of the U.S. Olympic team.