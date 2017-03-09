Panel for Route 29 Improvement Projects Holds First Meeting

A transportation panel is determined to fix some messy traffic problems at a big intersection right at the Charlottesville and Albemarle County line.

The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel held its first meeting Thursday. The group is looking to build on other Route 29 improvement projects, this time at the Hydraulic Road intersection.

The panel will look into possible land uses and lane expansions as a way to improve the flow of traffic. The goal is to not only fix traffic in that area but along the Route 29 and 250 Bypass as well as the Hillsdale Drive Extension.

Ten million dollars has been invested into the project. The study was supposed to be looked into next year, but is beginning early by popular request.

"The objective is to have the land use plan and any transportation improvements and recommendations for those improvements pretty much complete and wrapped up by the summer of 2018," Lou Hatter of Virginia Department of Transportation said.

VDOT stressed that no official changes to the roadway have been decided. Thursday's meeting is the start of feedback that will influence recommendations to Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

The next advisory panel meeting will be held on March 23. For details on the panel and study, visit here.