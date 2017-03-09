Waynesboro Police Arrest 3 for Multi-State Card Skimming Scam

Three people are facing charges in a multi-state skimming operation that hit the Shenandoah Valley in 2016.

The U.S. Secret Service and Maryland State Police arrested the Romanian nationals earlier this week.

Anna Maria Caldararu, Francisco Dumitru and a 15-year-old boy face charges.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the trio were behind skimming incidents in July and August at the DuPont Community Credit Union, as well as at the Union Bank and Trust in March.