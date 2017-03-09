ACPD Distributing Brochures on Immigration Information, Services

Albemarle County is making sure that immigrants know what services are available to them and what laws the county can and cannot abide by.

It's distributing a brochure full of all those details.

The information in the brochure has facts related to immigration status, services and enforcement in the county, which found it necessary to put these details out for immigrants and their families.

The creation of the brochure comes after questions and concern from the community following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

"People were worried about what the county was going to do, were we going to be involved with immigration enforcement,” Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz said.

County public schools, police, social services, human resources and the finance department each provides its own explanation of legal rights and services offered to immigrants and their families.

"The Albemarle County Police Department enforces state and local laws, that's what we do, we do not do federal laws," Lantz said.

ACPD officers do not have access to the federal immigration database, making them unable to verify immigration status.

"The federal enforcement aspect, is done by Department of Homeland Security, which would be ICE, they do all immigration enforcements," Lantz said.

The county says it will monitor any new developments at the federal level and will add more material to the brochure as needed.

The brochure is available in several locations on the county's website. The county says it also distributed to organizations such as the International Rescue Committee, the Legal Aid Justice Center, and International Neighbors, just to name a few.