Case Continued for Louisa Co. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

The man accused of sexually assaulting a child has a trial date, but there's a lot more to do before a jury hears the case.

John Dale Sprouse appeared for a scheduled motions hearing at Louisa Circuit Court Thursday, March 9.

He had been employed by Louisa County Public Schools to drive a 10-year-old autistic student to Richmond. Investigators say Sprouse assaulted the child over a period of two weeks.

Sprouse, who no longer works for the school division, has been indicted by a grand jury on four charges:

Abduction with intent to defile

Aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13

Indecent act with a child by custodian

Object sexual penetration of a victim under 13 years of age.

Attorneys were expected to take up a number of motions in the case, but the judge continued the hearing to a later date since some medical experts did not show up to court.

The judge will instead hear arguments on these motions sometime next month.

Trial is now set for four days beginning July 31.