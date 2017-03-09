Charlottesville Group Voices Concern over Meter-Parking Program

Not everyone is prepared to say goodbye to free on-street parking around Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.

Even though the city's moving ahead with meters, a group of businesses are putting together a petition to voice their concerns with the plan.

The Downtown Mall Alliance is a group of over 30 businesses that put together this petition. So far, they have about 300 signatures.

“Everybody is worried about it and doesn't want to deal with it," Cynthia Schroeder, owner of Spring Street, said.

Concerns about the parking meter pilot program have only grown since Charlottesville City Council first voted to move ahead with it in April 2016.

"When we have had a few meetings people are the most concerned about the parking, it's the number one problem," Schroeder said.

Spring Street is one of more than 30 businesses that formed the Downtown Mall Alliance.

"People are really not happy about it, they are afraid of it, they think it's already aggravating," Schroeder said.

The group started a petition to make sure Charlottesville City Council hears those concerns.

"I easily had 300 signatures without almost any effort at all ... we've had maybe one or two people not want to sign, everyone wants to sign if you give them the petition," Schroeder said.

Members say alternative solutions are needed.

"If there is going to be metered parking then what we are going to ask for is subsidized or free parking for the people that work on the mall in the garage and some additional marketing money which could come from the profits from the meters," Schroeder said.

At least one city councilor also has reservations.

"It’s not just the businesses, it’s the people who live down here. We have a couple thousand people who live in this area above the stores and they have to worry about parking," Fenwick said.

But the pilot program is happening. The city is accepting bids, with installation expected in August 2017. But that doesn't mean the meters will stay.

"It would really be splendid if they put the whole thing to a stop," Fenwick said.

The program Charlottesville City Council approved is a temporary six month trial. Councilors will have the chance to change their minds at the end of the pilot period whether they want to make it permanent or not.