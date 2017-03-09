Representatives Meet in Albemarle Co. to Discuss Recent Session

Delegate Landes attending an event at the Greencroft Club in Albemarle County

Several state representatives attended a breakfast event in Albemarle County to talk about the recent legislative session.

25th Delegate R. Steve Landes was one of the lawmakers in attendance for the League of Women Voters' "Breakfast with the Legislators: Post Assembly Wrap-up" at the Greencroft Club in Ivy Thursday, March 9. The Republican delegate joined three other representatives of districts that make up parts of Charlottesville and surrounding counties.

Landes says he and other members of the General Assembly passed amendments that resulted in a $107 billion budget for the next two years.

The budget includes things like salary increases for state employees, faculty, and teachers.

"The budget actually exceeds what Governor McAuliffe included in his budget by about $18 billion for K-12, and at the same time we are providing our school systems with more flexibility," Lanes said.

Landes brought a total of 27 bills to the General Assembly, hitting on issues such as direct primary care agreements, education, and housing. He says there were a few bills in the stack that were brought up simply for renewal.

The delegate says they have to wait and see what McAuliffe will do with the proposed legislation.

State legislators will head back to Richmond in April.