Update: Waynesboro Police Located Missing Teenager

The Waynesboro Police Department says a runaway teenager has been found safe.

Authorities say 16-year-old Savannah Mae Kennell was located at Parkway Village Apartments around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9. They say an anonymous tipster gave her whereabouts after seeing reports in the media.

The police department announced on Monday, March 20, that 19-year-old Amber Lynn Shea is charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police had issued a warning earlier to any adult who may have been helping Kennell run away, saying that a person may be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A surveillance camera had caught Kennell leaving the Walmart on Lucy Lane on Monday, March 6. Authorities say she then got into an older model Ford Explorer.

The Waynesboro Police Department says it appreciates all the callers who gave tips for this case.

Shea is scheduled to appear in Waynesboro Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on April 4 for an advisement hearing.

