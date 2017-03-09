Cavaliers Advance to ACC Quarterfinals with 75-63 Win against Pitt

The Virginia men's basketball team advanced to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row, as the 6-seed Cavaliers defeated 14-seed Pittsburgh 75-63 on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Freshman Kyle Guy scored a game-high 20 points for UVa, while senior London Perrantes added 15.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "London made some big shots. You know, he's done that for us his whole career, and we needed that."

Freshman guard Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 11 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish out four assists.

Virginia led by eleven points at halftime, and they finished the game strong, after Pittsburgh cut the lead to just one at 44-43 with about 13 minutes left.

Bennett says, "I challenged the guys. I told them we've got to tighten it up defensively, and they did. Pitt, you can look at their record, but they're an offensive team that's hard to guard. We had to answer them with some baskets, and then we tightened up the defense, and that's where a bit of the separation occurred."

The Wahoos made 11-of-22 shots from three-point range against the Panthers.

The teams were playing for the second time in less than a week, as Virginia defeated Pittsburgh 67-42 in the regular season finale on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa (22-9) will play 3-seed Notre Dame in the ACC Quarterfinals on Thursday at nine o'clock.

Virginia beat Notre Dame by 17 points earlier this season in South Bend.

Perrantes says, "We actually were talking to Joe Harris today about how our defense is built for March. Because we're going to play teams with high-powered offenses, but as long as our defense is there night in and night out, we'll be able to give ourselves a good shot to win games. I feel like, ever since I've been here, our defense has been pretty good, to say the least. That's just given me the shot to even advance.. And then obviously, we have some good offensive players, myself included, to help us. So I don't know if it's exactly me, but just the program."

All of the ACC Tournament games can be seen on NBC 29.