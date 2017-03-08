Hokies Beat Wake 99-90; Advance to ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Zach LeDay scored a career-high 31 points, and the Virginia Tech men's basketball team defeated Wake Forest 99-90 Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

The Hokies' senior had 15 rebounds to go along with his career-best in points.

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams says, "Zach's not trying to do 31 and 15 because he's 31 and 15. Zach just doesn't want to go home. I love that."

"We weren't playing as hard as we need to," says LeDay. "I wanted to try and give my team some energy and fight, and that ended up helping our whole team and getting us all the way right."

The Hokies trailed the Demon Deacons by seven points at halftime, but Tech outscored WFU 62-46 in the 2nd half.

Senior Seth Allen scored 18 points for Virginia Tech.

The 7-seed Hokies will take on 2-seed Florida State in the quarterfinals on Thursday at seven o'clock.