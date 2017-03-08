Hokies Beat Wake 99-90; Advance to ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Hokies Beat Wake 99-90; Advance to ACC Tournament QuarterfinalsPosted: Updated:
Zach LeDay had 31 points and 15 rebounds for Virginia Tech
Hokies Beat Wake 99-90; Advance to ACC Tournament QuarterfinalsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.