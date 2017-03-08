Agencies Reporting 911 Outage for AT&T Customers Across US

HOUSTON (AP) - Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

