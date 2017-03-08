Quantcast

Fishin' Pig Restaurant Opens in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

The Fishin' Pig in Waynesboro is officially open and it was packed on Wednesday.

This is the first Fishin' Pig franchise with the original in Farmville, Virginia.

Owners say the family friendly restaurant located right next to Waynesboro's Best Western Hotel and Conference Center promises a great dining experience.

"When you come into our restaurant if you want to have a quiet dinner you go to the left and that's our dining side.  If you want to go to the right that's our sports side, so you can have the best of both worlds,” said Perry Fridley, the co-owner of Fishin' Pig.

The restaurant opens at 3 p.m. through March 16, after that they'll be opening at 11 a.m.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

