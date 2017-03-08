Quantcast

People Gather in Staunton for International Women's Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Staunton gathered Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

A dozen showed up to Mary Baldwin University's Spencer Center, many in dressed in red, to support women.

The event hosted by SAW Action and Indivisible included lectures on gender equality issues and intersectional feminism.

Mayor Carolyn Dull also talked about the political process in Staunton.

"It's about making progress in all areas of gender equality. Equal pay, any kind of issue involving violence against women, family leave policies and making sure that we have the health care we need," said Anne Hunter of SAW Action.

The theme this year is be bold for change. During the meeting, the group broke out into smaller groups to find ways to promote gender equality with bold action. 

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

