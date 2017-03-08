Quantcast

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Discusses Comprehensive Plan for City

Posted: Updated:
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

The French Press in Waynesboro was packed Wednesday evening with people sharing their vision for the city.

Waynesboro leaders are updating the city's comprehensive plan.

Vice Mayor Terry Short hosted a meeting to ask people what they want Waynesboro to look like. Visions included a fully funded police department, updated infrastructure, a vibrant downtown, and capitalizing on Waynesboro’s natural draws.

"The way these comp plans usually might typically run is that you would have a big public meeting, everybody shows up.That's a hundred people and five people talk, and we didn't want that. We want more people to participate and create this civic engagement and civic pride in our city that we so desperately need," said Short.

The steering committee is hosting several meetings over the coming months. The next one is next Tuesday at Basic City Brewery at 5 p.m.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

