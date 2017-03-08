Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Special Use Permit for Field School

The Field School of Charlottesville is finally moving forward with plans to build a new campus after the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved its special use permit application Wednesday.

A large group of parents, students and neighbors from the Field School in Crozet packed the public hearing before the vote.

The decision came down to the fact that the new school would be built in what's technically a "rural area," so the county had to grant that special use permit before construction begins.

The head of school Todd Barnett told the supervisors Wednesday that the school's current building is old and needs too many repairs. The new campus will go up on Barracks Road, including an academic building, a gym, a sports field, and three acre pond.

Barnett says the school is purposely looking for a rural area.

"Getting outside, regardless of the weather, makes our school better, more focused and happy kids, and more productive and meaningful lessons," said Barnett.

The county's concerns about this property included extra traffic in this part of Barracks Road, and whether or not it's quote "appropriate" to allow a school in an area designated as rural. However in the end the board voted unanimously to approve it.

This marks the end of a six year process for the field school to get an application approved. There is no word yet as to when that project might break ground.