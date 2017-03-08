Quantcast

Former School Board Member Running to be Albemarle Co. Supervisor

Ned Gallaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A former chair of the Albemarle County School Board is now running to be a county supervisor.

Ned Gallaway announced his candidacy for the Rio District seat Wednesday afternoon.

The Democrat’s made the announcement on the steps of the Albemarle County Office Building where he was joined by his family, friends, and campaign supporters.

Gallaway is seeking the seat currently held by Brad Sheffield.

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

