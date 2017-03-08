Consultant Advises Albemarle County on Development Needs

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors may need to make a lot of changes to zoning and regulations before new developments can go up in the county.

A consultant from Bowman Consulting group told supervisors Wednesday afternoon that if they want to attract business and manufacturing companies to develop headquarters in the county, then they will have to change zoning and comprehensive plans first.

Bowman Consulting analyzed eight potential development sites chosen by Albemarle County: five sites are located along Route 29 North, and the other three are scattered around the southern part of the county.

Overall, the consultants found that the properties are not "shovel ready" for development because they are not zoned properly. They say the eight properties make up about 770 acres of land, but only 540 of those acres would be suitable for building.

"The primary focus we see come up over and over again on these properties is the entitlements - the land use and zoning required to bring into place to accommodate these targeted industries - needed on the majority of these properties," said Spencer Francis with Bowman Consulting.

The consultant also said a new development would need to take into consideration transportation needs if the land is far from main roads.

Supervisors did make any immediate decisions following the report form Bowman Group. County staff members are recommending that supervisors think about moving forward with amending parts of the comprehensive plan and changes to zoning to help make Albemarle County more appealing for new development.