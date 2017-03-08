Nexus Overwhelmed with Calls After Travel Ban Executive Order

A valley company that helps immigrants says it's spread a bit thin. The company is looking for more workers to help detainees navigate the legal system.

Nexus Services in Verona will help immigrants post bond so they can remain free while they go through legal proceedings.

In the wake of executive orders from President Tump's administration, things are busier than ever.

Nexus Manager Sergio Anselmo says his staff is inundated these days with callers looking for help.

"They literally don't want to go out. They're scared that they're going to be separated from the loved ones," said Anselmo.

Nexus provides immigrants with legal help as they wind their way through the legal system, especially those that were detained.

And with a number of executive actions on immigration coming down from the new Trump administration Nexus says calls to its Verona campus have not just jumped up, they've doubled in just a few weeks. This means more work than ever for CEO Mike Donovan.

"We've seen a significant increase in California, Arizona, Texas, Virginia. and through the south, but we actually have seen increases in places like Wisconsin and Minnesota," said Donovan.

It's not just the travel bans causing the increased workload, either.

Donovan blames president's crackdown on so-called "catch and release" tactics where authorities release immigrants on a promise to appear in court as the big culprit behind the calls.

"We can't afford to lock up hundreds of thousand of people at a cost of hundreds of dollars a day. it's not financially practical, and the human cost is incalculable," said Donovan.

Nexus needs more help as it offers its clients this advice. "If you're doing the right thing, if you're in proceedings, just keep doing the right thing. the proceedings protect you," said Donovan.

Donovan says Nexus is also telling all immigrants to make sure they're entirely aware of their status. The surge in calls started shortly after Trump took office he says, but really jumped up in the last three weeks.