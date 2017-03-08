Charlottesville Man Enters Alford Plea in Connection to Deadly Shooting

A Charlottesville man who was charged in connection to a deadly shooting last year, has taken a plea deal.

Markwin Howard entered Alford pleas to two felony weapon possession charges on Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The plea means he does not admit guilt, but admits there's enough evidence against him.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped attempted malicious wounding and two other firearm charges stemming from the July 2016 shooting.

Investigators believe Howard returned fire at Isaiah Franklin, who they say shot and killed Denzel Morton along Earhart Street. The shooting was caught on video, but prosecutors were not confident they could prove Howard did not act out of self-defense.

Ballistic evidence in the case tied Howard to a second shooting incident a month earlier, which is the reason behind the second possession charge included in the plea agreement.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4. Meanwhile, Franklin is set for trial on a first-degree murder charge for Morton's death on May 8.