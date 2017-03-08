Adolescent Substance Misuse Symposium Held at UVA

Mental health professionals and educators from across Virginia came together Wednesday for a symposium to learn how to deal with the problem of substance misuse among adolescents.

The University of Virginia Institute of Law, Psychiatry, and Public Policy, which organized the event, is a clinical center at the university under the auspices of the law school and the medical school.

Participants heard from John Kelly, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard, who is also an expert in substance misuse among youth ages 12 to 18.

Kelly says substance misuse disorders typically start during adolescence. He talked about the risks and challenges for adolescent treatment and recovery, saying that those younger years are crucial for the brain's development.

"If we can prevent onset abuse until later in the 20s, after age 21 for example, the risk for developing a substance use disorder goes way down. It’s roughly about 8 times higher if you're exposed when you're a teenager," Kelly stated.

Kelly says to prevent substance use disorders from happening, mental health professionals, policy makers, and educators must do a better job of preventing early exposure during teen years.

He adds that can happen by talking to children early on about the effects of substance misuse, saying that supervision is key in terms of preventing risk behaviors in adolescents.