Sen. Kaine Voices Concern Over American Health Care Act

Senator Tim Kaine is voicing his concerns to his fellows senators over the proposed American Health Care Act.

Republican lawmakers plan to use the new act as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, which is often referred to as “Obamacare.”

The Democratic senator from Virginia has a list of concerns involving the GOP’s plan, including the possible effects it would have on Medicaid, the middle class, Planned Parenthood, and tax cuts going to the wealthy.

During his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, Kaine warned against rushing to pass the bill without proper analysis.

"We are talking about peoples’ health. We should do it deliberately, carefully, and transparently rather than fast careless and secretly. We are proceeding right now in the fast careless and secret mode," he said.

The senator went on to say he and others who oppose the American Health Care Act are willing to sit down with politicians on both sides to come up with an alternative.