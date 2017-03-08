Charlottesville Judge Dismisses Petition to Remove Bellamy from Office

Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy speaking to the press outside of court

Charlottesville’s vice mayor says he's ready to put the removal petition behind him, and focus back on work with City Council.

Wednesday morning, Judge Richard E. Moore dismissed a petition brought forward by blogger Jason Kessler to Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Kessler is also the founder of Unity and Security for America, a group that describes its mission as "dedicated to defending Western Civilization including its history, culture and peoples while utterly dismantling Cultural Marxism."

The blogger was trying to have Bellamy removed from office. He and other members of Unity and Security for America believed Bellamy had misused his elected office, and that the vice mayor’s past posts to Twitter had an adverse effect.

In November, Kessler posted a series of tweets Bellamy had made between 2009 and 2014. Many people have called the content of those tweets offensive and vulgar.

Michael R. Doucette, the special prosecutor for this case, said Kessler didn't have enough signatures to move forward.

"Grounds for removal, it's a very high standard," said Doucette. "There was nowhere near close enough to go forward in my opinion."

Doucette also pointed out Bellmay's alleged misconduct happened prior to being on City Council and there was no evidence the vice mayor misused the office.

"I'm glad that the courts decided to judge the way in which they did, and now I'm really looking forward to us continuing the work here in the city of Charlottesville," said Bellamy.

"I disagree with Mike Doucette's assessment, but there we are. We'll look to see if there are ways we can appeal it," Kessler said.

When asked if he would seek out the required 1,580 signatures to file a new removal petition, Kessler said he was ready to move on.

Bellamy says he has no ill will toward Kessler and that the blogger did what was within his rights.

"People don't always have to like you. Sometimes they won't respect you, but what matters most is how you respond," he said.

Pam Starsia, Bellmay's attorney, is seeking to have Kessler reimburse her for legal fees associated with the case.