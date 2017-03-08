Group Unveils Plan to Help Make Greater Charlottesville Healthier

A new plan to make people healthier in Charlottesville and surrounding counties has now been unveiled.

The MAPP 2 Health Leadership Council rolled out the 3-year plan Wednesday, March 8. The plan will affect planning District 10, which includes the Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

The district has more than 105 representatives and 10 coalitions that have weighed in on the plan.

Leaders from Thomas Jefferson Health District, University of Virginia Health System, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the UVA Department of Health Services took the input and came up with four priority areas for improvement.

"We have four priority areas that we are working on. Active living and healthy eating, so to try and reduce the obesity epidemic in our community. Working on improving access to mental health, and substance abuse treatment services. We are going to be working on reducing health disparities and improving access to care for all of our citizens. And then finally, healthy living across the whole life continuum," said Thomas Jefferson Heath District Heath Director Denise Bonds.

The plan has already started to be implemented in small ways, like the food offered at events.

The council will meet every year to measure how much each area has or hasn't improved. At the three year mark they will revisit what areas to focus on.