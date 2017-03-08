Virginia Death Row Inmate Seeks Stay of Execution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia death row inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend is asking a federal appeals court to put his April execution on hold.

Attorneys for Ivan Teleguz filed a motion Tuesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They want the court to stay his execution so the U.S. Supreme Court can review their argument that he was denied the right to effective counsel.

Teleguz was sentenced to death in 2006 for hiring a man to kill Stephanie Sipe in Harrisonburg.

Teleguz maintains he's innocent.

He is scheduled to be executed April 25.

