Virginia ABC’s Northwest Regional Enforcement Office Moves

Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control:



RICHMOND – For the past three decades, restaurant owners, distillers, vineyard owners and the occasional caterer and father of the bride looking for help with Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) licenses in Virginia’s northwest corner have found ready assistance at the agency’s Bureau of Law Enforcement regional office at 460 Commerce Road in Staunton. This week, the office has found a new home in nearby Verona.



The hub for Virginia ABC’s Enforcement Bureau in 10 counties—Augusta, Bath, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, and six cities—Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester, has relocated its operations to 38 Professional Way in Verona.



The new, 4,184-square-foot location includes a hearing room for administrative hearings on regional disciplinary matters related to ABC law violations, contested license applications and franchise issues. Offices for the region’s nine enforcement special agents, Special Agent in Charge John Taylor and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Blye are also included in the leased space.



The newly constructed regional office, which is conveniently located near Lee Highway, a major regional thoroughfare, also provides a waiting area for customers and an upgraded security system.



“This move will enable us to better meet the needs of this growing region of the commonwealth, which has seen a substantial increase in the number of licensees in just the past few years,” said Virginia ABC Chairman Jeffrey Painter.



The regional office serves 1,320 licensees, an increase of 10 percent in the past seven years.



Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement has nine regional offices and one satellite office that serve as points of contact for citizens and licensees. To contact the new northwest regional office to inquire about license applications, renewals or other enforcement issues, call (540) 332-7800 or Fax (540) 248-1081.