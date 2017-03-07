Updated: Petition to Remove Bellamy from Office Not Moving Forward

A petition to remove Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy from office will not move forward.

Blogger Jason Kessler, the man who filed that petition, now says he may appeal the issue but will likely drop the matter.

This whole issue started when Kessler brought to light past, controversial social media posts by Bellamy. Bellamy left his Albemarle High School teaching position as a result of the fallout but wants to remain on city council.

Kessler is the founder of Unity and Security for America, a group that describes its mission as "dedicated to defending Western Civilization including its history, culture and peoples while utterly dismantling Cultural Marxism."

The special prosecutor in the case had filed a four-page motion to non-suit Tuesday, March 7, in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The document listed three primary reasons why the petition shouldn't go forward.

The prosecution says Kessler didn't get enough signatures required under state law to move forward with removing an elected official from office. Kessler had 597 signatures, but court documents say he needed 1,580.

Second, the special prosecutor says Bellamy's alleged misconduct happened between 2009 and 2014, well before he took office in 2016.

Finally, the prosecutor says the petition lists "misuse of office" as grounds for removal, but sees no direct link or connection.

Wednesday, the judge in this case granted the special prosecutor's motion.