Rock Watson Becomes First Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at Regents School

Rock Watson has been hired as the Girls Varsity basketball coach at Regents School of Charlottesville

Rock Watson has been hired as the first Varsity Girls basketball coach at the Regents School of Charlottesville.

Regents School began an athletics program in the Fall of 2013.

"Coach Wastson is a great coach, but more importantly, he is a faithful man that serves others," says Travis Johnson, athletics director for Regents School of Charlottesville.

"It's a blessing, honor and privilege to have the opportunity to build a program from the ground up," says Watson.

Watson has coached in the Charlottesville area for over 10 years.

He was most recently the girls coach at The Covenant School.

Watson led the eagles to the VISAA division II two quarterfinals this past year.