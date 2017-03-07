RE Lee Faces Amelia in 2A State Finals

The RE Lee high school boys basketball team takes on Amelia in the 2A State Finals this Thursday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m.

It's the first time in over a decade the Leeman have been in the title game.

2006 was the last time, back when Paul Hatcher, the father of current head coach Jarrett Hatcher, was at the helm.

RE Lee is looking to win the state championship for the first time since winning it back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.

The last time Lee faced Amelia was back December of 2016.

Senior Darius George scored a career-high 41 points in a game the Leeman won by 22 points.

"The game was last year," says George. "It's like coach said, its the next game. It doesn't matter if I dropped 41, its the next game."

"The thing is, there in the finals for a reason," says Hatcher. "They do a lot of good things. They've been able to survive and advance along the way and do the same things that we have. I think we're battled tested. This group collectively has played a lot of close games."

"These guys are my brothers," says senior Tyrese Haliburton. "It would mean everything to us. We've been working on this for the past four years. Its time to do it."

"It'd be special," says senior Emmanuel Johnson. "Winning the state title with my brothers, I wouldn't want more than that. It'd be great."