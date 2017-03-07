Stanger Returns Home to Compete in PGA Event

Jimmy Stanger is ranked No. 29 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Virginia senior plans to turn pro later this year but thanks to an unrestricted sponsor exemption, he'll have a chance to play at that level sooner than expected.

Stanger is one of four recent or current college players who's received an exemption for the 2017 Valspar Championship.

The PGA tournament runs from March 9-12.

Stanger is headed down to the Copperhead Course at Insbrook resort in Palm Harbor Florida on Thursday.

The Tampa native grew up just 45 minutes from the course.

"Beyond excited to play in a PGA tour event," says Stanger. "Much less, my hometown PGA event where I worked the range and was a standard bearer. I'm just approaching it like its just like any other college golf or amateur event."

"He's got a lot of talent," says UVa golf coach Bowen Sargent. "He's got a great golf swing. A good putter. He's really sound mentally. He makes good decisions out there. He'll fare well. He's got things to learn as all 21 year old kids do but he's going to grow into his game and he's going to do quite well."