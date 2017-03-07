Hokies Face Wake Forest in Second Round of ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech has gone 10-8 in ACC play the past two seasons

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech will face No. 10 seed Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday.

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Demon Deacons beat No. 15 seed Boston College 92-78 on Tuesday to advance to the second round.

The Hokies won three of their past four games to close out the regular season.

Tech lost its final game of the regular season to Wake Forest 89-84.

Virginia Tech hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament, since 2007.

Third-year head coach Buzz Williams is looking to end that drought.

Tech was just 2-16 in conference play after Williams's first season.

The hokies have finished 10-8 the past two years.

Buzz says he's excited about the program's direction.

Williams says, "So for us to improve in our win total, decrease our loss total and in my opinion, the league is the best in the three years that I've been here. -- I don't know if we could of fashioned a story as good as this."